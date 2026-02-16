Forgery row rocks late Ajit Pawar's ministry

Even as the alleged conspiracy behind Maharashtra's former deputy chief minister and NCP (AP) chief Ajit 'Dada' Pawar’s fatal 28 January plane crash remains unresolved, another controversy has surfaced — 75 files in his ministry were allegedly approved using forged digital signatures after his death.

The revelation has cast a shadow over the functioning of the entire ministry, raising serious questions about possible tampering with official documents following Pawar’s demise. After sharp objections from the Opposition, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has stayed the 75 approvals that were cleared posthumously in Pawar’s name.

The files pertain to the minority development department, which was under Ajit Dada’s charge. He and four others were killed in a plane crash in Baramati at 8.46 am on 28 January. The state government declared three days of mourning after the tragedy.

However, in the days that followed, the minority development department reportedly issued minority status certificates to 75 schools run by 20 institutions. What has raised eyebrows is that these files carried Ajit Dada’s digital signature — allegedly affixed after his death.

Former departmental minister Manikrao Kokate had, on 12 October 2025, imposed a ban on issuing minority status certificates. After Kokate stepped down, the department was assigned to Ajit Pawar. It is now alleged that ministry officials and staff colluded to clear the files within four days, using forged digital signatures in Pawar’s name.