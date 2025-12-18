Maha: Convicted minister Kokate quits after court verdict in cheating case

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) minister Manikrao Kokate resigned from the Maharashtra cabinet on Thursday, a day after a court upheld his conviction and two-year prison sentence in a nearly three-decade-old cheating and forgery case, triggering sharp reactions from the Opposition even as the ruling coalition sought to project adherence to the rule of law.

Announcing the resignation, NCP president and Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said Kokate had stepped down in line with the party’s position that the supremacy of law must prevail over individual office-holders. Pawar confirmed that Kokate’s resignation letter, submitted to him earlier in the day, had been forwarded to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for further action, as required under constitutional procedure.

Kokate had already been divested of all ministerial portfolios on Wednesday following the Nashik district and sessions court verdict. He was holding the sports and youth welfare, minority development and aukaf departments in the BJP-led Mahayuti government, in which the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction is a key coalition partner.

Kokate has become the second minister from the NCP to resign in 2025 and it comes just a year after the BJP-led coalition stormed back to power on the back of massive mandate in the 2024 Assembly polls. His party colleague Dhananjay Munde resigned from the Cabinet in March after his close associate Walmik Karad was named the prime accused in the brutal murder of a village sarpanch in Beed district.

“The resignation follows a court verdict, and our party has always maintained that laws and rules are paramount,” Pawar said in a statement, adding that public life must be rooted in constitutional morality, institutional integrity and respect for the judiciary. The NCP, he said, had full faith in the legal process and remained committed to safeguarding democratic values and public trust.

The Opposition, however, accused the government of acting belatedly and only after judicial compulsion left it with little choice. Congress leaders said Kokate should have been made to step down immediately after his conviction was upheld, arguing that the delay reflected the ruling alliance’s selective approach to accountability. Senior Congress figures also questioned why Kokate was allowed to continue in office until an arrest warrant was issued.