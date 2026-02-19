Sunetra Pawar pledges to uphold Ajit’s secular line, distances politics from Hindutva

Maharashtra’s first woman deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar on Thursday, February 19 publicly articulated her political position, declaring that she would follow recently deceased husband Ajit Pawar’s secular ideology rather than align her politics with Hindutva.

The deputy CM was speaking during Shiv Jayanti celebrations at Shivneri fort, the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It marked her first appearance at an official state function since the plane crash death of Ajit Pawar on 28 January, and she appeared visibly emotional during the ceremony. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra's other deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde were also present.

After paying tribute to Shivaji Maharaj, Sunetra said, her voice heavy with emotion: “I will never abandon the legacy of Shiv–Shahu–Phule–Ambedkar. These are the principles Ajit Dada followed throughout his life. On this sacred land, bearing witness to Shivray, I make this pledge.”

She recalled that Ajit Pawar had participated in Shiv Jayanti celebrations for years with deep reverence and had consistently carried forward the message of swaraj. She described the bond between the organisers of the event and Ajit Pawar as “deep and unbreakable”, and urged party workers to preserve that affection, tradition and ideological commitment with equal resolve.

Calling the moment “deeply significant, proud and emotional”, she said that though she had visited Shivaji Maharaj’s birthplace several times before, “today feels different — it carries the weight of responsibility”.

Ajit Pawar, despite being part of a BJP-led government often described as rooted in Hindutva politics, had consistently projected his and the Nationalist Congress Party’s ideological framework as grounded in secularism and the Shiv–Shahu–Phule–Ambedkar tradition.