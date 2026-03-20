Maharashtra: Row grows over women’s panel chief's links to rape-accused 'godman'
Opposition targets Rupali Chakankar, calls grow for resignation as activists and leaders question ties to Ashok Kharat
Opposition leaders in Maharashtra on Friday intensified their attack on State Women’s Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar over her alleged links with self-styled numerologist and astrologer-'godman' Ashok Kharat, who has been arrested by the Nashik Crime Branch on charges of rape and exploitation.
Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sushma Andhare and social activist Anjali Damania demanded that Chakankar step down, citing her association with Kharat, also known as ‘Captain’ Kharat, who has been remanded to police custody until 24 March.
State Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe called for a special investigation team (SIT) probe led by a woman police officer of additional director general rank.
Andhare went further, suggesting that Chakankar undergo a narco test to establish the truth. Addressing reporters, she cited palmistry beliefs around the ring finger — associated with the sun and symbols of fame and fortune — and alleged that Chakankar had cut her finger under Kharat’s influence. She also displayed photographs showing Chakankar with a bandaged ring finger.
Damania demanded Chakankar’s immediate removal as head of the State Women’s Commission, warning of a statewide agitation if action was not taken within 24 hours. She alleged that Kharat was involved in financial fraud, land grabbing and the sexual exploitation of women under the guise of spiritual practices.
Kharat, a former Merchant Navy officer who later presented himself as an astrologer and numerologist, had attracted several political figures over the years. He was arrested in Nashik district on Wednesday, 18 March after a 35-year-old woman accused him of repeatedly sexually assaulting her over a three-year period.
According to the complainant, Kharat lured her by claiming his predictions indicated a threat to her husband’s life. He allegedly gave her sedative-laced drinks and raped her multiple times between November 2022 and December 2025.
Damania further alleged that Kharat used staged rituals — including chanting and orchestrated “supernatural” responses — to manipulate followers. She claimed he targeted women from economically weaker backgrounds while also extracting large sums of money from wealthy devotees through so-called remedies.
She also questioned the ruling NCP’s position, noting that Chakankar heads the party’s women’s wing, and asked whether deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar was comfortable with such an association.
Senior NCP leader Praful Patel said in Gondia that strict action would be taken against anyone found involved in the case.
Chakankar, however, denied any knowledge of Kharat’s personal life or the allegations against him. In a post on X two days ago, she said she had full faith in the police investigation and was confident it would be fair and impartial.
Sources indicated that chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had taken cognisance of the case earlier and, about a fortnight ago, directed strict action. The state’s director-general of police subsequently issued orders that led to the operation against Kharat.
Police are said to have gathered video evidence and other material before moving in. During the raid at Kharat’s residence, officers allegedly created a diversion by staging a theft in the area, anticipating that the accused might attempt to flee.
The controversy deepened after reports emerged that Chakankar had participated in rituals conducted by Kharat. He is also the chairman of the Shree Ishaneshwar Mahadev Temple Trust, where Chakankar is reportedly a member.
Rajya Sabha MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati has also called for Chakankar’s resignation, while Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut questioned who was “protecting” her.