Maharashtra: Row grows over women’s panel chief's links to rape-accused 'godman'

Opposition leaders in Maharashtra on Friday intensified their attack on State Women’s Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar over her alleged links with self-styled numerologist and astrologer-'godman' Ashok Kharat, who has been arrested by the Nashik Crime Branch on charges of rape and exploitation.

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sushma Andhare and social activist Anjali Damania demanded that Chakankar step down, citing her association with Kharat, also known as ‘Captain’ Kharat, who has been remanded to police custody until 24 March.

State Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe called for a special investigation team (SIT) probe led by a woman police officer of additional director general rank.

Andhare went further, suggesting that Chakankar undergo a narco test to establish the truth. Addressing reporters, she cited palmistry beliefs around the ring finger — associated with the sun and symbols of fame and fortune — and alleged that Chakankar had cut her finger under Kharat’s influence. She also displayed photographs showing Chakankar with a bandaged ring finger.

Damania demanded Chakankar’s immediate removal as head of the State Women’s Commission, warning of a statewide agitation if action was not taken within 24 hours. She alleged that Kharat was involved in financial fraud, land grabbing and the sexual exploitation of women under the guise of spiritual practices.