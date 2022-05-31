'Scam 1992' fame Anjali Barot talks about her audition for Modern Love: Mumbai; praises Fatima Sana Sheikh

While social media has simply become the platform where people typically ‘skip to the good part’, Scam 1992 fame Anjali Barot chooses to be real instead.

In a candid post today, the actor took to Instagram to share her audition for Amazon Prime Video’s Modern Love: Mumbai’s character ‘Lali’ for the film Raat Rani which is essayed by the Dangal girl Fatima Sana Sheikh.

In an honest note, the actor opens up about the audition experience during the second lockdown, envisioning the character and her admiration for Fatima in her caption.