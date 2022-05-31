'Scam 1992' fame Anjali Barot talks about her audition for Modern Love: Mumbai; praises Fatima Sana Sheikh
Actor Anjali Barot got candid about her audition for Fatima Sana Sheikh’s character ‘Lali’ in Modern Love: Mumbai
While social media has simply become the platform where people typically ‘skip to the good part’, Scam 1992 fame Anjali Barot chooses to be real instead.
In a candid post today, the actor took to Instagram to share her audition for Amazon Prime Video’s Modern Love: Mumbai’s character ‘Lali’ for the film Raat Rani which is essayed by the Dangal girl Fatima Sana Sheikh.
In an honest note, the actor opens up about the audition experience during the second lockdown, envisioning the character and her admiration for Fatima in her caption.
Fans and actors such as Shreya Dhanwanthary, Deeksha Joshi, Anuj Sachdeva and others were all praises for the actor and showered her with love in comments.
On the work front, Anjali has a power-packed year ahead with the release of her next web-series for a leading OTT and her Gujarati feature film ‘Chabutro’ slated for the year-end. The actor is currently busy shooting for another web-series in the works.