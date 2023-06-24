'Secret Invasion' delves into why Nick Fury's character has lost his edge

The new sci-fi espionage series from Marvel, Secret Invasion stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury with Olivia Coleman as his frenemy Sonya Falsworth, together defending Earth against the machinations of Skrull separatists.

The 16 U/A Secret Invasion adopts a darker tone compared to some of Marvel's more recent series, such as Ms Marvel and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, delving deep into Nick Fury's character, grappling with both the former S.H.I.E.L.D director's growing age and his post-Blip malaise, which together ensure he has lost his edge.

The trauma is noticeable enough that even Fury's inner circle doubts whether he will be able to cope with the Skrull rebellion led by separatist leader Gravik.