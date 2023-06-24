'Secret Invasion' delves into why Nick Fury's character has lost his edge
New Marvel superhero-espionage thriller TV series stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, with Olivia Coleman as a 'frenemy', defending Earth against the rebel Skrulls
The new sci-fi espionage series from Marvel, Secret Invasion stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury with Olivia Coleman as his frenemy Sonya Falsworth, together defending Earth against the machinations of Skrull separatists.
The 16 U/A Secret Invasion adopts a darker tone compared to some of Marvel's more recent series, such as Ms Marvel and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, delving deep into Nick Fury's character, grappling with both the former S.H.I.E.L.D director's growing age and his post-Blip malaise, which together ensure he has lost his edge.
The trauma is noticeable enough that even Fury's inner circle doubts whether he will be able to cope with the Skrull rebellion led by separatist leader Gravik.
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Jackson said of his character, "At a certain point, he's smart enough to understand that people are seeing something that he is not seeing or feeling something that he is not feeling. And it's not just (Sonya). It's Talos. It's Maria. It's everybody. Everybody around him is telling him, 'You've lost something. You're not the person you used to be.' Even the bad guy is saying, 'When I met Fury, he was everything'."
"He actually referred to Fury as 'vapours of himself,' which is harsh," Jackson added. "So it's time to reassess or reevaluate who you are, what you're doing and how you're doing it. And throughout the course of this series, [Fury] finds ways to strengthen himself so that he can be up to the task at hand."
Colman, who plays MCU original character Sonya Falsworth, a high-ranking MI6 agent and long-time frenemy of Fury, isn't holding back on the fact that her colleague is old and getting all washed up.
The Barbie and Wonka star said, "I think she does it, in a weird way, out of a sort of love. 'Please be careful.'"
Colman laughingly added, "Her sort of love is a funny old thing, but I think she genuinely does mean it. So I like the idea that maybe she's trying to spur him on, but I don't think she means that at the beginning."