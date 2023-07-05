Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' to be released in Japan on Sep 1

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster spy movie "Pathaan" will release in Japan on September 1, the makers announced Wednesday.

The action-thriller, which hit Indian theatres on January 25, is directed by Siddharth Anand and also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone.

Backed by Yash Raj Films, the movie has already earned over Rs 1000 crore gross at the global box office.