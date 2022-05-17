Shailesh Lodha to quit 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma' after 14 years

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma' fame Shailesh Lodha a.k.a. Taarak Mehta has reportedly quit the show after being associated with it for almost 14 years.



As per media reports, Shailesh has not been shooting for the show since last month and he is not keen on returning to the sitcom as he is not happy with the contract and feels that his dates are not being utilised properly.



He is also quitting the show as he is not able to explore other opportunities coming his way because of the show and he turned down many of them. But now he doesn't want to waste his time and say 'no' to any new offer coming his way.