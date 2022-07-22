Shamshera: Paper tigers don’t burn bright

It’s not as though one is questioning the high aim of the film. For a change, it’s nice to see an upper caste, chotidhaari Hindu for villain with a “pure” name like Shuddh Singh (Sanjay Dutt, chewing up the scenery and everything else) but the larger tale itself is narrated in an utterly hamfisted way. It’s as though the makers saw a bunch of Tamil films like Asuran and Karnan and wanted to aim for something similarly ambitious in Bollywood. Problem is that it doesn’t come naturally to them. The organic energy and bristling authenticity of the caste politics in the handful of Tamil films one has seen makes way for a soulless spectacle of struggle in Karan Malhotra’s Shamshera. Where is the beating heart or a pulsating spirit? None of the actors—and this holds true for an otherwise likeable Ranbir Kapoor in the lead with pain-dripping eyes to boot—seem to be born, chastened and chiseled in the thick of turmoil and tragedy of any shade. Painted faces, messy tresses, ash and soot and muddied dresses are the way to create an illusion of the reality and complexity of caste politics. Utterly superficial if not downright patronizing.

And even that gets aligned in a confusing way with the Britishers and the Independence movement. Are we looking at demons within or those from outside holding us captive? The film falls in trying to balance between the two stools.