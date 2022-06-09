Will Shamshera save Yash Raj Films?

Once the most prestigious production house in the Hindi film industry, Yash Raj Films finds itself in deep waters after two successive debacles, the Ranveer Singh comedy Jayeshbhai Jordaar and the Akshay Kumar historical (which experts think to be more hysterical than historical) Samrat Prithviraj.

All eyes are now on Yash Raj’s expensive dacoit drama Shamshera which is crucial not only to Yash Raj (after two debilitating debacles) but also to Ranbir Kapoor who returns to the screen after four years.