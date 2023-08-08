Shankar Mahadevan on 'Shiv Chalisa': This breathless rendition seeks to mirror eternal nature of Lord Shiva

Renowned vocalist Shankar Mahadevan, who has sung a breathless rendition of 'Shiv Chalisa' said that it "not only pays homage to the mighty deity, but also inspires a deep, heartfelt connection with the divine."

Shemaroo Bhakti's super-fast and breathless rendition of 'Shiv Chalisa', is a divine musical marvel, sung by Shankar Mahadevan. This unique offering will take devotees of Lord Shiva and music enthusiasts on an extraordinary spiritual voyage.

Commenting on this new version, Shankar said: "The divine energy of Lord Shiva is beautifully encapsulated in the 'Shiv Chalisa.' Our rendition aims to not only pay homage to the mighty deity but also to inspire a deep, heartfelt connection with the divine. Just as a river flows ceaselessly, this breathless rendition seeks to mirror the eternal nature of Lord Shiva."