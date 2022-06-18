Shlok Sharma's 'Two sisters and a Husband's team shines on Red Carpet of Tribeca Film Festival

Shlok Sharma added, "It has been an absolute honour to have 'Two sisters and a Husband' premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival. We couldn’t have asked for a better platform for the film." In its 19th year now, the Tribeca Film Festival was founded by Robert De Niro and Jane Rosenthal in 2001 to spur the economic and cultural revitalisation of lower Manhattan following the attacks on the World Trade Center.

Talking about his collaborations with Shilpa and Navin, Shlok further states, “Decoding the process of co-writing and co-creating with Shilpa is as twisted as the relationships in this film. We have just been writing together for so many years now and like most collaborations we complement each other in the best possible way” Shlok adds with a laugh. He further adds, “my partner Navin has been a constant support. The protagonists have been played by Dinkar, Manya and Avani and they have done a fabulously job in their portrayal of the characters that we built. I can't wait for the world to see our work of labour."

The film 'Two sisters and a Husband' is playing at the Tribeca Film Festival til June 19.