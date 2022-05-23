Can(nes) we stop going overboard about Indian films at the festival?

It is that time of the year when our films and filmmakers head to the scenic French town for a bit of the sun and a lot more of the hype. How many of the films that we take to Cannes each year actually end up being recognized as cinema of worth in the international arena?

If the truth be told, Indian cinema remains a bit of a joke in the international arena. We have the regular desi festival junkies visiting Cannes, Berlin, Toronto, etc year after year. And what happens after these films are shown and apparently applauded at these global film festivals (every Indian entry claims to get a standing ovation)? Nothing!

But films do get labeled as ‘festival types’ and actors too get branded as festival regulars. Nawazuddin Siddiqui has rapidly become the festival actor. He was seen at Cannes again this year. All those associated with a ‘festival film’ think they have a great product on their hand while audiences prefer Judwa 8 to Omerta, Heropanti 16 to Masaan, and Golmaal 19 to Titli. That’s the sobering truth all arthouse cinema must live with.

At least Manoj Bajpayee and Nawazuddin have a reputation for being festival-friendly actors. But what are Mallika Sherawat’s credentials for attending the Cannes Film festival year after year? Whom does she represent? Has she ever had a single film of hers shown at Cannes? Does she even qualify as an actor any more?