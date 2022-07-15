Shoorveer (Disney+Hotstar): Uri jingoism in Top Gun bottle

But, beyond this Hollywood déjà vu, what else? Well, there’s even more déjà vu, in the patently Indian mode. Much like Hollywood’s once upon a time phobia for the Russians, we are stuck in Bollywood with our anxiety for our perennial enemy Pakistan and the bad Muslim. Shoorveer springs from the same animus, rehashes the age-old saga of threats to security systems from across the border, infiltration of spies to live within India as Indians and a nerdy looking unhinged terrorist to boot. There’s further complication of sale of malfunctioning planes to the country by Sweden. All along there’s a dynamic PM along with his security advisor watching live telecast of India’s surgical strikes, ie a covert operative across the border. All this is when he is not busy harping on the previous regime compromising on nation’s security, talking of New India and giving a call for Make In India, to manufacture own planes once the Swedish deal stinks. Uri like jingoism in a Top Gun bottle should we say?