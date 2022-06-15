'Top Gun: Maverick' is unstoppable, jets past $400 million mark in US

According to 'Variety', it's only the second movie in pandemic times to cross $400 million stateside, 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' being the first.



While the film may have clear skies in June, heavy turbulence is expected for the Tom Cruise-starrer in July as 'Maverick' will have to fight off heavyweights like 'Thor: Love and Thunder (July 8), 'Minions: The Rise of Gru' (July 1) to keep the domestic crown through 2022.



'Variety' further states that internationally, the sequel to 1986's 'Top Gun' has earned $362 million, taking its global total to a massive $783.8 million. Even by pre-COVID standards, 'Maverick' is smashing box office expectations. Since ticket sales have stayed strong in recent weeks, industry analysts believe the film will at least cross $900 million by the end of its theatrical run and could even surpass the coveted $1 billion mark.