Should Kashmir’s youth sing loud enough for all of India to hear?

When Coke Studio India dropped ‘Kya Karie Korimol’, which blends aspects of traditional Kashmiri folk music with fast-paced pop, the song struck a chord with many who could relate to its critique of societal expectations from and pressures on wedding hosts in Kashmir.

At the song’s outset, the lead vocalist implores listeners to pay careful heed to this important message. The next five minutes are a tribute to a Kashmiri father’s struggle to host a grand feast and a bride’s nostalgia, sung by prominent musicians Mohammad Muneem (aka ALIF), Noor Mohammad and Aashima Mahajan. The song also includes a segment of traditional Kashmiri wanwun folk music, sung by women.

In the end, the lead vocalist asks: What can a father of a girl do?

The song went viral with more than 10 million views on YouTube in a short span, gaining popularity all over India. It was relatable sentiment across the country, after all, a common patriarchal conundrum, even as its flavour was distinctly that of Kashmir. However, the song also called to the fore a broader question—that of Kashmiri artistes walking the tightrope of managing their personal ambitions and the Kashmiri public's expectations.