We don’t have the luxury of navel-gazing: Kashmiri poet Ather Zia

Political anthropologist, activist, poet Ather Zia teaches at the University of Northern Colorado. Founder-editor of Kashmir Lit, an online journal of Kashmiri and diasporic writing, she is also the co-founder of the Critical Kashmir Studies Collective, an interdisciplinary network of scholars working on the Kashmir region. She is co-editor of A Desolation Called Peace: Voices from Kashmir (HarperCollins 2019) and the author of Resisting Disappearance: Military Occupation and Women’s Activism in Kashmir (Zubaan 2021).

As the Supreme Court of India finally takes up (on August 2) a batch of petitions challenging the annulment of Article 370 in Kashmir, Zia talks to Sampurna Chattarji on the ‘sanctioned ignorance’ in India about Kashmir, on our tragically flawed understanding of what went wrong there—and what lies ahead.

Thanks, Ather, for sparing the time to speak with me. As you know, the petitions challenging the annulment of Article 370 are finally coming up for hearing in the Supreme Court of India. In the light of its recent history, how do you see the future of Kashmir?

The de-operationalisation of Article 370 is a re-annexation because Article 35A, which [protected] territorial sovereignty and permanent residency is gone. Kashmir is a ‘settler colonial’ situation, now on steroids. For a lot of Kashmiris, [Art.] 370 did not mean much because it was completely eroded.

The resistance leaders might have protested about how 370 was taken away militarily, unilaterally, but I don’t think they attached any further importance to it—because the real ideal for them is liberation. Yes, there was worry about 35A—because it gives India an open pathway to bring in settlers and it is doing so.

Among many other attempts, there is now a conversation about giving land to landless people. Kashmiris see this as a settler project to change the demography. The petitions that are being heard right now, most of the people who have been vociferous about them are pro-India client-politicians, like Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah, who side with India. They have become extremely disposable for the current dispensation.

Does distance provide some sort of sanctuary, allowing you to be more vocal and visible in ways other Kashmiris cannot be?

I am part of American academia, where academic freedom of writing, research and speaking is a given, for the most part.

For any Kashmiri, to write about Kashmir is a risk; distance does create a sense of security, but it is not necessarily safe or without costs.

Engaged academics, both Kashmiri and non-Kashmiri, have worked hard over the past two decades, to establish critical studies on Kashmir, a sub-discipline that insists we prioritise history and the everyday resistance of Kashmiris; it determinedly resists the looming shadow of the Indian narrative on Kashmir within South Asian studies.