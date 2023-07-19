Attacks in south Kashmir raise questions over normalcy claims: J&K political parties

Back-to-back attacks in south Kashmir are a matter of concern and pose questions to the government's narrative that terrorism has been eliminated from the valley, National Conference (NC) MP Hasnain Masoodi said in Srinagar on Wednesday.

"Our leadership has condemned these attacks. But at the same time, a narrative has been built about the security system and the government was very confident that every last diameter of militancy has been obliterated," Masoodi told PTI.

The member of Parliament from south Kashmir's Anantnag said the attacks have raised questions on the authorities' confidence over the security scenario in Kashmir.

"Then the question arises, why do you have three to four incidents within such a short span of time? Who is doing this? Therefore, it is a matter of concern and it poses questions to the authorities that were very confident and convincing about the security system," he added.