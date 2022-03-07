Shreyas Talpade to star in biopic 'Kaun Pravin Tambe?'

Commenting on the biopic, Bikram Duggal, Head of Studios, Disney Star said, "Our endeavour is to create films that are unique, inspiring and above all hugely entertaining for all audiences. 'Kaun Pravin Tambe?' is one such story.



"Cricket is adored and loved by millions, add to that a champion who just refused to give up and you have this incredible story - 'Kaun Pravin Tambe?'. We feel fortunate to play a part in bringing such an inspiring story of Pravin Tambe to audiences worldwide. Shreyas Talpade is a perfect fit for the role. He has done such a commendable job and indeed done justice to this biopic. We are excited to be releasing the film on April 1."



On Monday, Fox Star Studios along with Friday Filmworks and Bootroom Sports Production announced the official release.



Shital Bhatia Founder, Friday Filmworks and Bootroom Sports, said: "The creative might of Jayprad Desai, Shreyas Talpade, and the entire team, with their dedication and hard work has translated the arduous journey of Pravin Tambe's life into a compelling story. Pravin himself is an inspiration to millions and signifies that dreams never expire."



Written by Kiran Yadnyopavit, 'Kaun Pravin Tambe?' will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.