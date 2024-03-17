Slain rapper Sidhu Moosewala's parents welcome baby boy
The parents of late internationally known singer-rapper Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as 'Sidhu Moosewala', on Sunday welcomed a baby boy, nearly two years after the then 28-year-old artiste was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district.
Sidhu's father Balkaur Singh announced the birth on his Facebook page, saying he and his wife Charan Kaur had been blessed with Sidhu's younger brother. "With the blessings of lakhs and crores of people who love Shubhdeep, the Almighty has blessed us with Shubh's little brother," Balkaur Singh posted in Punjabi. "The family is healthy and I am grateful for the immense love of all well wishers."
In his post, Singh also shared a photograph of him holding the baby along with a welcome cake and Sidhu's image in the background. In an Instagram post, Singh posed with the staff of the medical facility where the baby was born.
According to sources, Singh (around 60) and Charan Kaur (58) opted for the IVF technique. There had been earlier reports that Sidhu's parents were expecting a child, but Singh had asked fans to not believe in rumours.
"We are grateful to Sidhu's fans who are so worried about our family. There is a lot of speculation going on about my family. I request you not to believe all these rumours. Whatever news there is, the family will share it with all of you," he had said in a social media post.
Sidhu, who worked primarily in Punjabi music, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district on 29 May 2022. The singer had unsuccessfully contested the Punjab Assembly elections that year on a Congress ticket from Mansa. A Canada-based gangster active in Punjab later claimed responsibility for the killing, which the police attributed to inter-gang rivalry.
As controversial as he was successful, Sidhu is generally regarded as among the greatest Punjabi artistes of his generation, and to many, among the greatest of all time. He was also considered instrumental in opening the doors to mainstream global music for Punjabi artistes, though his lyrics and themes were seen by some as promoting gun culture and hurting religious sentiments in India.
With inputs from PTI