Slain rapper Sidhu Moosewala's parents welcome baby boy

The parents of late internationally known singer-rapper Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as 'Sidhu Moosewala', on Sunday welcomed a baby boy, nearly two years after the then 28-year-old artiste was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district.

Sidhu's father Balkaur Singh announced the birth on his Facebook page, saying he and his wife Charan Kaur had been blessed with Sidhu's younger brother. "With the blessings of lakhs and crores of people who love Shubhdeep, the Almighty has blessed us with Shubh's little brother," Balkaur Singh posted in Punjabi. "The family is healthy and I am grateful for the immense love of all well wishers."

In his post, Singh also shared a photograph of him holding the baby along with a welcome cake and Sidhu's image in the background. In an Instagram post, Singh posed with the staff of the medical facility where the baby was born.

According to sources, Singh (around 60) and Charan Kaur (58) opted for the IVF technique. There had been earlier reports that Sidhu's parents were expecting a child, but Singh had asked fans to not believe in rumours.