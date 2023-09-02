SRK-Rajni set up box-office clash with same day release of Jailer and Jawan

Superstar Rajinikanth’s film Jailer is all set to premiere digitally on 7 September alongside Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming release Jawan, which will hit theatres the same day.

“With Jailer, we wanted to create an entertainer that would showcase Thalaivar (the popular moniker for Rajinikanth) in an out-an-out action role. We are humbled by the astounding love from audiences and the exemplary media coverage,” said the film's writer and director Nelson Dilipkumar.

“Jailer is extremely special to me; I had Rajinikanth sir to elevate the story with his signature acting style, and had superstars from the Indian film industry — Mohanlal sir, Shiva Rajkumar sir, and Jackie Shroff sir — to add their magical touch. We are excited for audiences across the globe to now enjoy this action drama, anytime and anywhere, from their homes,” Nelson added.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's Jawan trailer, also featuring Vijay Sethupathi, received more than 4.5 million views on YouTube within two hours of its release on 31 August. In Hindi, the views numbered 3.1 million, Tamil had 8.75 lakh and Telugu had another 576,000 views.

Like Jailer, Jawan has also been touted as a pan-Indian release. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, it stars some of south Indian cinema's biggest names, notably Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Yogi Babu, and Priyamani.