SRK’s ‘Jawan’ crosses Rs 700 crore mark at global box office

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer “Jawan” has amassed over Rs 700 crore at the worldwide box office, the makers said on Saturday, 16 September.

Red Chillies Entertainment, the production house behind “Jawan”, shared in a post on microblogging site X that the film has grossed Rs 735 crore worldwide in nine days of its release.

“Jab woh villain banta hai na toh uske saamne koi bhi hero tik nahin sakta... and, the rest is history! Watch #Jawan in cinemas - in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu,” the post read.