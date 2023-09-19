SS Rajamouli to present biopic on 'Father of Indian Cinema' Dadasaheb Phalke

SS Rajamouli on Tuesday, 19 October announced that he will be presenting the upcoming feature film "Made in India", a biopic on 'Father of Indian Cinema' Dadasaheb Phalke.

The "RRR" filmmaker said the script moved him emotionally when he heard the narration.

"When I first heard the narration, it moved me emotionally like nothing else. Making a biopic is tough in itself, but conceiving one about the FATHER OF INDIAN CINEMA is even more challenging. Our boys are ready and up for it... With immense pride, presenting 'MADE IN INDIA'," Rajamouli wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

He also shared the announcement teaser, which described the upcoming feature as the "biopic of Indian cinema".

"Made In India" will be directed by Nitin Kakkar, known for films such as "Filmistaan","Mitron" and "Jawaani Jaaneman". The venture also marks Rajamouli's son SS Karthikeya's debut as a film producer. He was credited as line producer of "RRR".

"It’s been years since I wanted to fulfill my dream of becoming a producer. The moment has come. 'MADE IN INDIA'... With utmost responsibility, taking this up as a challenge," Karthikeya wrote on X, Varun Gupta is also attached as a producer.