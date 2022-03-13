Star kids too have to face challenges, says Bhagyashree's daughter

Avantika Dassani studied to be a business and marketing associate, but she knew acting was in her blood, what with her coming from a family of actors. She says that she has always been inclined towards the creative and performing arts, but after taking a few acting workshops, she really fell in love with the profession.

Having made her debut with the OTT show Mithya, Dassani feels grateful that her work has been noticed and appreciated by the audience. Says she, “The story was good, and with all these great actors, I thought I’ll pass off as half-decent, but it’s been overwhelming to see people recognise me for my acting, rather than for just being Bhagyashree’s daughter.”

What Dassani liked most about her debut was that she portrayed a grey character on-screen, “an explosive character, who when comes on the screen, something goes down every single time”. What was interesting to her was that even though hers was a menacing character, who caused hell in everyone’s lives, the audience could relate to her psyche, her reason and logic of doing certain things, and also empathise with her. She adds that she also tried to modulate her voice on the screen as and when the script required, which she feels added more layer to it.