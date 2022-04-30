Stories, Emotions, Action, Star Power: Success formula of southern cinema

"With OTT, world cinema is in our hands. People are watching quality cinema and quality stories. They watch the movies in the languages they are made in but with subtitles they understand the soul of the story," he said



Kiran considers this as a good beginning which will continue. He, however, believes that in the next 3-5 years there will be no-pan India movies, there will only be Indian movies. Any language film can beat all if it has good content and story. "You will have a movie where the main character can be from Tamil and Telugu, the villain could be somebody from Bollywood and there can be other characters from other regional movies," said the director.



He also believes that since single-screen theatres have disappeared and there are all multiplexes with 3-4 screens, a situation may come where films in different languages will be screened simultaneously.



He pointed out that there are three aspects in filmmaking - art, creativity and business. Producers see it from the business aspect, filmmakers see creativity while common people see the art aspect.



On the flip side, he believes, pan-India movies can limit the opportunities for local talent. Filmmakers will hire the best talent from around the world. "A cinematographer can come from China, a fight master from the US, another technician from London or Japan. The opportunities for Indian technicians especially in regional cinema will come down. The local talent will be only for junior artists and small work," he said.



Kiran also faulted the trend of filmmakers boasting their movie budgets to create a hype. "These days, no producer or director is saying that we will come out with a good story. They are announcing we will make Rs.300 crore, Rs.500 crore or Rs.700 crore budget movies with x, y, z actors," he said and cautioned that a big budget with some big star can't guarantee success without a strong story.



He said people were laughing at those making movies with a budget of Rs 1 or Rs 2 crore. "People talk about super hit movies like Baahubali, KGF, RRR made with big budgets but what about hundreds of movies made in between," he asked.



He said even if a movie is made with a small budget but has a good story, it is getting recognition. He cited the example of Marathi movie 'Sairat' which was made with Rs 50 lakh but became the highest-grossing Marathi film of all time.