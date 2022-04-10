‘Film industry is taking first steps towards inclusivity’

As someone who strongly believes in inclusivity, casting director Anmol Ahuja always knew that they wanted to cast a child actor with cerebral palsy to play the role, the condition with which the character Ayush is diagnosed in ‘Jalsa’.

But the team was also aware that it won’t be an easy task to work with someone who has special needs. However, that’s where Casting Bay’s expertise lay.

With their prior experience having cast Mairembam Ronaldo Singh in Paatal Lok, people from north-east to play north-eastern characters, and having worked with writer Nilesh Maniyar for Margarita with a Straw, they knew they had a good lead to start with. A few people were shortlisted, but deep inside Ahuja knew it wouldn’t be fair on his part to not cast a child already diagnosed with the condition.

A Literature graduate and theatre enthusiast from Delhi University, Ahuja --co-founder of Casting Bay-- first moved to Mumbai to become a director, but ended up launching Casting Bay with his old friend and long-time companion Abhishek Banerjee.