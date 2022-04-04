Wanted to venture into territory of ethical drama, which I did with ‘Jalsa’, says filmmaker Suresh Triveni

Talking about how the success of ‘Jalsa’ was different from that he enjoyed in the past, Suresh Triveni says, “Just like a review mentioned that Jalsa is a film of many a things so is the success. It’s a success of many a things. My producer’s relentless pursuit in such challenging times, my phenomenal actors and my crew’s blind trust and many many things. I experienced the raw power of Amazon Prime Video and its subscribers. I am not on social media and yet the messages reached me piercing all walls. Messages, short of essays and emotions no less than my characters. If the first phone call can happen at 6:30 am I think the job is done. There is only one word. Humbled.”