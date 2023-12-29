Subhash K Jha picks his favourite Hindi films of 2023

I eagerly waited for Dunki before listing my favourite Hindi films of the year. The end product was not worth its wait in gold. The year was filled with dismaying misfires, making it tough to choose favourite Hindi films. Finally, the ones that made the cut:

1. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani: Karan Johar’s feisty film was a never-ending carnival of colour, verve, and flamboyance. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani is a riot of informed entertainment. It has a breathless pace, probably to match its leading man Ranveer Singh’s energy level. Alia Bhatt playing his Significant Other is equally electrifying. Together Rocky and Rani are as dynamic as fuel and fire. From the moment they meet, the screen is ignited by their combustive chemistry. Though poles apart in temperament and cultural values, we know instinctively that Rocky and Rani are meant to be together. Don’t ask how. We just know. This is not only about the love between Rocky and Rani. It is also a charming chronicle of the unfulfilled love between Jamini (a moving homage to Shabana Azmi’s silently eloquent act in Mrinal Sen’s Khandhar) and Kanwal (Dharmendra). The unfulfilled love in the past gets a befitting closure in the present. Karan Johar’s direction is exuberant, sometimes dizzyingly so when it wants to be. He then suddenly reins in the riot of colours and drama, as though to remind us that the insulated affluent lives that these characters lead also need to self-gaze once in a while.