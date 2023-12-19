Subhash K Jha selects his favourite films from the South

4. King of Kotha (Malayalam): Crafted with the sharp edge of a harpoon, King Of Kotha, is a brilliant bloodbath. Bestial and unsparing, it goes through several eras and auras of transformations of skullduggery with transfixing passion. It is vast in design and spectral in its emotional dynamics. King Of Kotha is a well-crafted period gangster drama with every actor staying in character even when the sprawling screenplay scatters all over the place. Director Abhilash Joshiy maintains a sense of rhythm in the narration even when the plot falters.

5. Month Of Madhu (Telugu): Month Of Madhu is undeniably a work of immense strengths, and some weaknesses. Its ongoing jumps in time passages convey the brutal seamlessness of time. At the same time, the constantly jugglery made me wonder about the need for so much restless rumination. Perhaps this nervous energy manifests Madhu’s temperament. This is a film about Lekha and Madhu’s love and its gradual and irreversible erosion. There are some exceedingly moving moments between the couple where Madhu rages, Lekha pacifies, her eyes trembling with unshed tears and unspoken remonstration. These are heartbreaking moments, and Madhu’s last meeting with Lekha precipitates a collective meltdown in the audience.