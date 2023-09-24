Sunny Deol, Anil Sharma eye 'all time biggest success' tag for Gadar 2

Leave behind the 500-crore club, director Anil Sharma, leading man Sunny Deol, and their producer Zee Studios are looking to make Gadar 2: The Katha Continues the most successful Hindi film of all times, despite the roaring run of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan.

Even as Gadar 2 nears the end of its theatrical run, the film is still alive and kicking at the box office. On Saturday September 23, Sharma's directorial venture netted Rs 50 lakh, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. This brings its 44-day collection to Rs 522.84 crore.

Deol, who seems to enjoy the same kind of grip on the Gadar franchise as Arnold Schwarzenegger has on the Terminator series, says he is still sorting out the enormity of the film's success.

“When we were making it, we knew it was either going to be rejected completely or become a massive success. No in-between kind of success for this. If young audiences had rejected the film (Gadar 2) for being too closely related to a film (Gadar Ek Prem Katha) that came 22 years ago, we would have been in trouble. Luckily for us, every generation of viewers, even those who were not born when the first Gadar was released, have taken to the film as if they own it,” he said.