22 years after making history, Gadar returns with extra scenes
Zee Studios is all set to re-release Gadar: Ek Prem Katha two months ahead of its sequel, which releases in December
Anil Sharma’s Partition drama Gadar: Ek Prem Katha created history on release in 2001 on all counts. It not only proved to be one of the biggest blockbusters of all times, it even beat the far more hyped and sophisticated Lagaan which was released on the same day.
Now the Gadar producers Zee Studios is all set to re-release Gadar: Ek Prem Katha two months ahead of its sequel, which releases in December.
The original movie has been completely re-mastered at a staggering cost of Rupees 2 crores. Not only that, the enhanced viewing experience would offer the audience extra scenes that were not part of the film when it originally released in 2001.
The Zee Studios will release the refurbished version of Gadar in select theatres on Friday. The number of shows will increase based on the response the film receives.
Sharma’s Gadar is the epic saga of Tara Singh (Sunny Deol), a Sikh truck driver who falls in love with Safeena and marries her. When she migrates with her parents to Pakistan during the partition of India into two nations in 1947, Tara follows Sakeena to Pakistan to get her back.
During one of my past conversations with Deol, the actor had said he had never worked in a film that had been able to leave the emotional impact like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.
22 years later, it would be interesting to see how a new generation of audience reacts to this fabulous fable of timeless love. The Zee Studios, meanwhile, is very confident of its product.
“Gadar is film that never dated. With the enhanced sound and visuals, it will not only attract the fans of the film but also bring in a new audience,” says a source from the Zee Studios.