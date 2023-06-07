22 years after making history, Gadar returns with extra scenes

Anil Sharma’s Partition drama Gadar: Ek Prem Katha created history on release in 2001 on all counts. It not only proved to be one of the biggest blockbusters of all times, it even beat the far more hyped and sophisticated Lagaan which was released on the same day.

Now the Gadar producers Zee Studios is all set to re-release Gadar: Ek Prem Katha two months ahead of its sequel, which releases in December.

The original movie has been completely re-mastered at a staggering cost of Rupees 2 crores. Not only that, the enhanced viewing experience would offer the audience extra scenes that were not part of the film when it originally released in 2001.