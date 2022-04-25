Taapsee Pannu on how she stopped being obsessed with cricket

Once upon a time, Taapsee Pannu, who will be see as cricketer Mithali Raj in her next release, Srijit Mukherjee’s Shabaash Mithu, was fervently fixated on cricket.

Recalling her childhood, Taapsee says, “I was an ardent cricket fan. I used to sit and pray between matches for India to win. My heartbeat rate depended on the way a match was going.”

So would she describe herself as an obsessive cricket fan? “Yes, I was an obsessive fan. I loved sports in general. But cricket was an obsession.”