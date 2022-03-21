'The Batman' crosses $300 mn in North America

However, Gross points out: "Horror is not expensive to make, clever cinematography, editing and sound design go a very long way. 'X' should recover its costs and make a few dollars after all ancillary money is counted."



Ti West wrote and directed 'X', which follows actors making an adult film in rural Texas. But once the reclusive hosts, an elderly couple, catch the guests in the act, things get messy.



Variety's chief film critic Owen Gleiberman promises that 'X' will "earn your fear".



He calls the movie "a deliberate, loving and meticulous homage that isn't simply trying to cash in on the legacy of the greatest horror film of the last half century".



'The Outfit' debuted in eighth place, amassing a soft $1.5 million from 1,324 locations.



Directed by Graham Moore and starring Mark Rylance and Zoey Deutch, 'The Outfit' has gotten positive reviews and holds a 91 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.



Tom Holland's video game adaptation 'Uncharted', now in its fifth weekend of release, pulled ahead of 'X' on box office charts to secure third place.



Channing Tatum's canine adventure 'Dog' took the No. 5 spot, pushing 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' out of the top five for the first time in 14 weeks.