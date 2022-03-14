'The Batman' stays strong with $66 mn during 2nd weekend in US

Hollywood star Robert Pattinson's latest release 'The Batman' has earned $66 million from 4,417 North American theatres in its second weekend of release, propelling its domestic tally to a whopping $238.5 million.



After only 10 days on the big screen, 'The Batman' now ranks as the highest-grossing movie of 2022, as well as the second-highest grossing since the onset of the Covid-19 in early 2020, reports variety.com.



Only 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', which has generated a stellar $792 million in North America, has earned more money at the domestic box office in the past two years.



Ticket sales for 'The Batman' declined 51 per cent from its $134 million debut, a better hold than most comic book tentpoles -- pandemic or not. Recent Covid-era releases, such as 'The Suicide Squad', 'Eternals', 'Black Widow' and 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings', plummeted anywhere from 53 per cent to 71 per cent in their sophomore outings.



And other DC adaptations, including 'Justice League', 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' and 'Wonder Woman', dipped between 43 per cent to 69 per cent after its inaugural weekend.



At the international box office, 'The Batman' earned $66.6 million from 75 overseas market, taking its global total to a huge $463.2 million, reports variety.com.