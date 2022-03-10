'The Batman' Penguin spinoff series starring Colin Farrell officially ordered

"The world that Matt Reeves created for 'The Batman' is one that warrants a deeper gaze through the eyes of Oswald Cobblepot," said Farrell.



"I couldn't be more excited about continuing this exploration of Oz as he rises through the darkened ranks to become 'The Penguin'. Will be good to get him back on the streets of Gotham for a little madness and a little mayhem."



Lauren LeFranc will serve as writer and showrunner on the series. Reeves, who directed 'The Batman', will also executive produce along with Dylan Clark, who produced 'The Batman'.



"I have long been a fan of the world of 'The Batman', and Matt's film is such a powerful and bold entry into the canon," LeFranc said.