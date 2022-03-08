'The Batman' goes even higher with $134 mn debut at US box-office

"Indeed, in Europe, we charge a premium for the best seats in the house, as do just about all other sellers of tickets in other industries - think sports events, concerts and live theatre, for example."



Directed by Matt Reeves, the PG-13 'The Batman', which clocks in at a taxing three hours, takes a gritty look at Bruce Wayne's earlier days as "the world's greatest detective." In his pursuit of justice, the youthful Dark Knight uncovers corruption in Gotham City while pursuing the maniacal killer known as the Riddler (Paul Dano).



The star-studded cast includes ZoA Kravitz as Catwoman, Andy Serkis as Batman's butler Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as the crime-lord known as Penguin and Jeffrey Wright as Gotham City's police chief James Gordon. The movie has been embraced by critics (it holds an 85 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes), as well as audiences (it landed an "A-" CinemaScore).



"People talk about superhero fatigue, but one of the things that pushes back on that is having different tones within the genre," says Toby Emmerich, chairman of the Warner Bros. Pictures Group. "Matt made an old-fashioned noir detective story. It doesn't feel like a superhero story we've seen."