The discreet charm of Sharmila Tagore

She turned 75 years old on December 8. And it was 50 years ago, in 1972, when she was seen in two diametrically different films – the sensitively crafted Amar Prem in the company of her regular co-star Rajesh Khanna, and in B.R. Chopra’s Dastaan, in which she was paired for the first time with Dilip Kumar.

I write on Sharmila Tagore today because apart from her two National Awards for Gulzar’s Mausam and Goutam Ghose’s Abar Aranye, she has largely been undervalued. It has been only scantily acknowledged that she was equally at home in both arthouse (notably, the masterpieces of Satyajit Ray) and the glitziest of the mainstream Bollywood romances, thrillers and family sagas. She could have extended her metier to theatre, it’s a pity that she didn’t.

Mostly settled in Lutyens’ Delhi for nearly five decades, in fact at one point, at the cusp of the 2000s, she was mulling over the possibility of doing a stageplay – a solo act. Unfortunately, that play didn’t frucitfy. To see Sharmila Tagore ‘live’ would have been an experience, a worth-monitoring extension of her artistry.

Although she had ushered in the era of the contemporary, the so-called westernised persona in the cloistered Bombay cinema during the mid-1960s, that description or credit has been largely attributed to Zeenat Aman and Parveen Babi. What they did, Tagore had done years before. Be it in black-and-white or in colour, she could be the upright, sari clad housewife or the beskirted, footloose and fancy free young woman.