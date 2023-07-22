The Immortal Mukesh-Raj Kapoor Dost-Voice Partnership, Nitin Mukesh Speaks

The only superstar-singer partnership to rival Mukesh’s ghost voicing with Raj Kapoor was that of Rajesh Khanna and Kishore Kumar. However RK and KK were not friends in real life.

Raj Kapoor and Mukesh were very close friends. So close that when Mukesh suddenly passed away in Detroit during a concert with Lataji, and when the news reached Raj Kapoor he burst into tears and said, “I’ve lost my voice.”

Recalls Nitin Mukesh, “Raj Uncle was very close to us.In fact when I was off to a boarding school in London it was Raj Uncle and Krishna Aunty who came to the airport to see me off. He had the right to drop in at any time in our home with Krishna Aunty, and we would all be excited to see them.

"Back then we lived in a one-room flat on Napean Sea Road. Raj Uncle would drop in at 3 am and the entire neighbourhood would know “THE” Raj Kapoor had come to meet his dear friend Mukesh Chand…that’s what Raj Uncle called my father. Raj Uncle would be very distressed to see his dear friend living in such humble conditions. But my father was like that only. Saadgi (simplicity) was his nature.He did not believe in any kind of ostentation and always taught us to value human relationships over money.”