'The Intent' actress Jade Asha set to walk the red carpet in Cannes 2022

Jade, mostly known for her character Naeema in 'The Intent' is CEO of London Independent Pictures and has produced award winning films which she has both written and performed in. She also runs a successful voiceover company Jade Asha Voiceovers. Jade has penned down her book, The Actorpreneur, with her years of experience in various fields of the industry.

Jade is all charged with another of her films coming out this year called 'Ghosted'.