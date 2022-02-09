“The tears haven’t stopped flowing since I Heard that Lataji is no more,” Mumtaz

The legendary Mumtaz who sang and danced to some of the Goddess’s most iconic songs like Bindiya chamkegi, Jai jai shiv Shankar, Chal dariya mein doob jaayen, Do ghunt mujhe bhi pilade, Sun champa sun tara and Yeh kaun aaj aaya mera dil churane, is inconsolable.

Speaking from her home in London, Mumtaz says, “My tears haven’t stopped flowing ever since I heard the awful news. Lataji was the voice of Hindi cinema. To imagine cinema without her is beyond me. I am proud to say she was my voice in all my best songs.”

Mumtaz then tells me about her proudest moments. “When Lataji said in an interview that among all the heroines that she sang for Saira Banu, Waheeda Rehman and Mumtaz were her favourites. Can you imagine how proud that made me? Waheedaji and Sairaji were top heroines from the time they entered the industry. But I struggled from playing a junior artiste to a heroine in B-grade films and then to the top.”