The web series 'Rocket Boys' point to CIA's suspected role in the air crash that killed Homi Bhabha

By revisiting the lives of Homi Jehangir Bhabha (Jim Sarbh) and Vikram Sarabhai (Ishvak Singh), brilliant young scientists born into privileged families, who chose to give up top-notch research assignments at Cambridge to return to India and give shape to India's atomic energy and space research programme under Jawaharlal Nehru's astute leadership, Rocket Boys celebrates two of India's biggest success stories.

The son of Ambalal Sarabhai, one of Gandhi's earliest benefactors after he returned to India from South Africa, Vikram Sarabhai not only steered the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in its early year, but also mentored a generation of scientists who carried his vision forward after his premature death in 1971.

One of them was the young and then unknown A.P.J. Abdul Kalam (played by theatre artiste Arjun Radhakrishnan), who rose to become India's celebrated 'Missile Man' and one of the most popular Presidents the country has had.

Kalam had applied for a job at Sarabhai's Physical Research Laboratory in Ahmedabad, the nursery of the country's space programme, and came to meet his prospective employer with a list of all the institutions that had refused him a job.

He appears several times in the series. At the launch of the 'sounding' (research) rocket, Nike-Apache (on loan from NASA), on November 21, 1963, from Thumba, an old fishing village close to Thiruvananthapuram, Sarabhai is shown jokingly remarking to Kalam that he could have at least got his hair cut for the occasion.

In another scene, when Nehru is shown wondering aloud how he would be able to justify the space programme to the nation, Kalam speaks up, saying the Prime Minister could always say that it was necessary for national security.