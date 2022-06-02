This medal from Black Cats to me is bigger than Oscars: 'Major' Adivi Sesh

'Major' was recently screened for the National Security Guard in Mumbai where 312 commandos and their families watched the film. This screening was an extremely special one for Adivi who was presented with an honorary medal by the Black Cat Commandos for his riveting performance in the film.



Says Adivi Sesh, "We showed the film to the National Security Guard in Mumbai where 312 commandos and their families watched the film. When the film ended there was complete silence, they asked me to come to their headquarters and when I got there, they gave me this medal on behalf of the Black Cat Commandos. This to me is bigger than any Oscar . So I believe we have a winner with Major."