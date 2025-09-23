This moment belongs to Malayalam film fraternity: Mohanlal on Phalke award

Veteran Malayalam actor Mohanlal on Tuesday described receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award as both “magical and sacred”, dedicating Indian cinema’s highest honour to his home industry and its loyal audience.

The 65-year-old star, whose career spans more than four decades and some 360 films, was presented with the award by President Droupadi Murmu at the 71st National Film Awards held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Known for acclaimed roles in films such as Iruvar, Vanaprastham and Drishyam, Mohanlal admitted he had never imagined such recognition would come his way. "Not even in my wildest dreams. So this is not a dream come true, this is far greater. It is magical and sacred. It roots me more deeply in gratitude and responsibility," he told the gathering.

The actor, who becomes the youngest recipient of the Phalke Award and only the second personality from Kerala to receive it after filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan in 2004, said the honour transcends individual achievement. "This moment is not mine alone, it belongs to the Malayalam cinema fraternity. I see this award as a collective tribute to our industry, creativity and resilience," he said.

Mohanlal added that when he first learnt the news he felt overwhelmed not just by the honour itself, but by the responsibility that came with it. "When I first received the news, I was overwhelmed not merely by the honour but by the privilege of being chosen to carry forward the voice of cinematic tradition. I believe this is destiny's hand allowing me to accept this award on the behalf of all those who have shaped Malayalam cinema with their vision and artistry," he said.