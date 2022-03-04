This Women's Day, get inspired by these women characters on Netflix

Over the past decade, women characters and roles are growing exponentially, bringing some unforgettable stories and voices to the screen. Adding to the same, Netflix has made great strides toward increasing the number of female characters to its lineup. From all walks of life, many female characters have changed society with their outlook, strength, and passion. From Bombay Begums to Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy, the love that these characters have received has demonstrated just how much the audience loves this new era of storytelling with women at the center.

It's empowering to see a woman fighting back and go above and beyond what we expect of her and that's exactly what Kasturi Dogra did with Aranyak! These women through their characters give us an insight into what it is like to live life on your terms in Indian shows. Here are some of the most beloved female characters who have made their mark on audiences:

DCP Vartika Chaturvedi played by Shefali Shah in Delhi Crime

Netflix's Delhi Crime series saw Shefali Shah play a tough cop who defied stereotypes. Adapted from the real-life DCP who tracked down the accused in the 2012 Nirbhaya case, she plays DCP Vartika Chaturvedi. Shefali Shah delivered the most compelling portrayal of a female police officer. Through her expressions and body language, she demonstrated her dynamism which was greatly appreciated and loved by many.

Madhuri Dixit as Anamika Anand in The Fame Game

Netflix's The Fame Game chronicles the story of fictional woman Anamika Anand. She is a loving wife, a mother, a daughter, a lover and a famous bollywood icon who goes missing without a trace. As Anamika Anand, Madhuri Dixit perfectly portrays a strong, independent female character who is juggling various roles in her life. She is a multidimensional woman- fierce and strong yet gentle and caring. Madhuri’s portrayal of the character has been receiving a lot of love from fans and critics alike.

Raveena Tandon as Kasturi Dogra in Aranyak

Aranyak is headlined by the talented actress Raveena Tandon who plays Kasturi, a strong and ambitious female cop that viewers will find reflections of their lives in, as a multifaceted, yet relatable Indian woman. Kasturi is trying to balance her responsibilities as a mother, protecting her hometown against crimes and taking care of her household and beautifully explores the struggles of women. Throughout the series, her subtle feminism, maternal instincts, and never-give-up attitude have captivated and enchanted the audience.

Amruta Subhash as Lily in Bombay Begums

Bombay Begums showcases the story of five women across generations coping with desire, ethics, personal crises and vulnerabilities to own their ambition, in contemporary urban India. It is written and directed by Alankrita Shrivastava and Bornila Chatterjee. Amruta Subhash plays the character Lily, a dancer and a loving mother who opposes the upper strata of society and fights not just for money but also for respect, justice, and dignity. Amruta Subhash as Lily is critically acclaimed by the audience and loved by many.