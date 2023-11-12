Tiger 3: strictly for Salmaniacs

Starring: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, Revathi, Riddhi Dogra

Directed by: Maneesh Sharma

Rating: ***

The good news first. Tiger 3 is infinitely better than all of Salman Khan's recent films which reeked of self-indulgence. As Avinash Singh Rathore alias Tiger, Salman is more in-character than you have seen him in any film since Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015).

Now the bad news: Tiger 3 is not half as engaging as the first two instalments of the franchise. The tactile tension of the first two parts is conspicuously absent this time, as if the heart has gone missing from the action. The overwrought narrative is carpeted with stylish stunts. But they all seem… stunted! There is a lack of spontaneity and, dare I say, vivacity in Salman’s action moves. In contrast, Shah Rukh was discernibly more agile while decimating his enemies in Pathaan and Jawaan.

Most problematic among the salient characters is Emraan Hashmi’s terrorist villain act. He is so unidimensional in his in-your-face extremism, I wished he would have tried a little nuancing in the villainy that he is capable of.

Interesting actors like Revathi, Riddhi Dogra, Kumud Mishra and Ashutosh Rana have little to do. You can’t even call them cubs in this tigerish tale.