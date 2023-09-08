Timeless at 90: Why Asha Bhosle will forever be in the 'G5 of Hindi Film Music'

Singer Asha Bhosle, who carved out her own independent niche and ruled the roost over the world of music, turns a ripe old 90 on Friday, and notwithstanding a long and eventful musical journey of eight decades, neither her vocal cords are tired nor has she retired…

It was back way, some 80 years ago, when a petite 10-year-old girl Asha Mangeshkar earnestly stood before a studio microphone and recorded her first playback song for composer Datta S. Davjekar, ‘Chala Chala Nav Bal…’ for a Marathi film ('Majha Bal' – 1943).

Though it came just a year after her father Pt. Deenanath Mangeshkar’s passing (1942), Asha’s maiden number did not exactly set the film industry on fire but she continued to get humdrum singing assignments, and like her older sibling Lata Mangeshkar, continued the uphill musical sojourn.