Top 5 movies to watch on Netflix this weekend

If you haven’t finalised your weekend plans yet, then here are some movies that you can catch up on. Grab some popcorn, dim the lights and watch these hits with your family.

Don (Tamil)

Don is in the Top 10 global non-english films list and in the Top 10 in 9 countries. Sivakarthikeyan, who is swiftly rising to stardom in the Tamil cinema and director Cibi Chakravarthi concoct an entertaining combo. The story revolves around a stentorian father and his wastrel son Chakaravarthi, who lacks ambition in his life. He faces an equally hostile professor in college and how this idler son/student turns a bright leaf.

Available with English subtitles and dubs in Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu.