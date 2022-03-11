Tracer bullet: Anushka Sharma shares video of 'Chakda Xpress' preps

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who is known for her work in films like 'Band Baaja Baaraat', 'Sultan' and 'Sanju', is currently prepping for her upcoming biopic 'Chakda Xpress' in full swing.



She recently shared a video on her social media showing the course of her preparations for her role of the celebrated Indian fast bowler Jhulan Goswami in the movie.



Anushka took to her Instagram and posted the video of her cricket practice at the nets and captioned it "Get-Sweat-Go! #ChakdaXpress #prep getting hard and intense as we are counting days". The actress is making her return to the movies after her pregnancy with the said film.