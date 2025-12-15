TV actor brutally attacked by a society inmate for raising wrong parking issue

Anuj claimed that the altercation began after he flagged the man’s wrongly parked vehicle on the society’s residents’ group. Enraged, the accused allegedly attempted to strike both Anuj and his dog with a rod, leaving the actor bleeding from the head. The man was also seen lashing out verbally, issuing chilling threats as he was escorted away.

Posting the video as evidence, Anuj named the accused and shared details of his flat, urging authorities and concerned individuals to take action before further harm could occur. “I am posting this evidence before this person tries to do any damage to me or my property,” he wrote, adding that the incident took place at Harmony Mall Residency in Goregaon West.

The incident has sparked concern over resident safety and the rising instances of violence in housing societies.

On the professional front, Anuj was last seen in the ZEE5 web series Chhal Kapat, which premiered in June 2025, where he played the role of Vikram Shandel alongside actors such as Shriya Pilgaonkar and Ragini Dwivedi. Over the years, he has been a familiar face on Indian television, featuring in shows like Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna, Phir Subah Hogi and Sabki Laadli Bebo.

With IANS inputs