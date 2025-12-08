Kerala court acquits actor Dileep in 2017 actress assault case, six found guilty

In a dramatic turn in one of Kerala’s most closely watched trials, a court in Ernakulam on Monday acquitted Malayalam actor Dileep, clearing him of charges in the 2017 abduction and sexual assault of a prominent South Indian actress — a crime that had once shaken the cultural conscience of the state.

The courtroom of principal sessions judge Honey M Varghese, which had absorbed months of tense testimony and emotional arguments before concluding hearings on 25 November, delivered a verdict that rippled through Kerala’s film and legal circles.

While Dileep and three others walked free, the court found six men — including the shadowy prime accused, Sunil N.S., better known as Pulsar Suni — guilty of carrying out the horrifying assault.